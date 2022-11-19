iPhone 14 Plus Sees Lackluster Demand; Display Orders 'Close To Zero' For December

The iPhone Mini line-up was retired by Apple this year in favour of the bigger, and arguably more competent, iPhone 14 Plus, which has a 6.7-inch display similar to the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 13 Mini weren’t the company’s best-selling models, but according to a number of reports, sales of the newest iPhone 14 Plus have trailed behind those of the iPhone 13 Mini, which it reportedly replaced, from a year ago.

The demand for the iPhone 14 Plus appears to be “much lower than predicted," according to analysts like Ming-Chi Kuo. Additionally, Ross Young, another Apple analyst, recently asserted that display panel shipments for the bigger iPhone 14 are anticipated to be close to zero in December, indicating weak demand for the model.

As per a report by 9to5Mac, Ross Young also went onto state that overall display purchases for the iPhone 14 series continue to be 10% higher compared to iPhone 13 from 2021 and has led to an “increase in the average selling price for the iPhone 14 lineup," a metric Apple relies on while reporting earnings to stakeholders.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are considerably overshadowed by the response to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In fact, Apple issued a statement that says, “We continue to see strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. However, we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products."

