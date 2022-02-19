iPhone 14 Pro Will Come With Same RAM As Samsung Galaxy S22: Report

Apple will this year launch the iPhone 114 series. While there isn’t much information about the upcoming device yet, a report has now said that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro will come with up to 8GB of RAM, according to a new report. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro will be a successor to the iPhone 13 Pro. 8GB of RAM is equal to Samsung’s Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+. The current versions of iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro come with 6GB of RAM.

According to a report from a tipster on a Korean blog, Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models will come with 8GB of RAM, which is higher than the current iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The components are already confirmed with the companies involved, according to the tipster. Apple’s iPad Pro 2021 is an Apple device that comes with as much as 16GB of RAM. The 8GB RAM will bring the iPhone 14 Pro equal to its rival the Samsung Galaxy S22.

The report also mentions that Apple is speeding up the mass production of the iPhone 14 series due to tight supply chain. The company was earlier said to have informed suppliers about lower than expected demand for iPhone 13 series.

Apple has not said anything about the iPhone 14 series so far. According to reports, the iPhone 14 Pro models may also come without a notch. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will also come with 120Hz display, but reports have suggested that the standard iPhone 14 variants won’t have a 120Hz displlay. Apple usually launches its iPhone in September every year.

