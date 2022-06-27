iPhone 14 Series, AirPods 2, Mixed Reality Headset And More: Apple Has A Lot In Store For Next Few Months, Report Says

iPhone-maker Apple is all set to launch a slew of devices between late 2022 and early 2023. According to a report from Bloomberg’s Apple expert Mark Gurman, the Cupertino-based giant will launch a “deluge of products" during this time.

Gurman, in his report, says that Apple will launch four iPhone 14 devices, a set of new iPad models, three Apple Watches, several Apple M2/ M3 upgrades of Mac computers, new AirPods Pro, a new Apple HomePod smart speaker, and a new Apple TV model. That, by Apple’s standards, is actually nothing less than a deluge (meaning a flood) of new Apple products.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series in September. This year, the iPhone-maker will launch four models in the iPhone 14 series, where the company will discontinue the “mini" models, and will bring an iPhone 14 Max, which will be similar to the vanilla iPhone 14 with a bigger display. Apart from the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be launched in September, as per the expectations.

Apple recently announced its new generation of the M-series Apple chipsets, the Apple M2. The company launched the new MacBook Air and an M2-powered MacBook Pro that came with the new chipset. In the next few months, the company is also rumoured to bring a new M2-powered Mac Mini, new M2 Max and M2 Ultra-powered MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch variants, and a long-rumoured M2 Ultra or M2 Extreme-powered Mac Pro.

The company is also rumoured to launch its highly anticipated mixed reality headset as well during this time. Gurman, in his report, also said that Apple is already working on the M3 chip, which will likely appear in 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air laptops next month.

Coming to iPads, Apple is expected to launch the M2-powered iPad Pro models, apart from a larger iPad model with a 14-inch or a 15-inch display. Furthermore, the company is expected to launch three new models of the Apple Watch this year. The Apple Watch, traditionally launched alongside the iPhone, will get a new Series 8 upgrade, a new Apple Watch SE model, and a more ‘rugged’ version of the smartwatch this year, the report suggests. We expect the rugged Apple Watch to be an extension of the Series 8, but only time will tell.

Apple is also reportedly planning to launch a new HomePod smart speaker, which will most likely be launched in 2023. Gurman predicts that the HomePod will come with a similar size and performance as the original HomePod that was disontinued last year. Further, the AirPods Pro are said to get a second version, which is said to have improve sound quality and will house a new chip.

