iPhone 14 Series, Apple Watch Ultra, AirPods Pro 2 And More: Everything Apple Launched At 'Far Out' Event

Apple has finally launched the iPhone 14 series that has a lineup of four iPhones - the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Alongside the iPhone 14 series, Apple also launched the new Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch SE, and a new Apple Watch Ultra. Further, the company also refreshed it’s premium set of TWS earbuds with the second-generation Apple AirPods Pro. Let us take a look at everything Apple launched during the ‘Far Out’ event.

1. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are the two entry-level models in the iPhone 14 lineup, with the iPhone 14 Plus offering a larger display as compared to the vanilla iPhone 14. The iPhone 14 Plus comes in place of the ‘Mini’ iPhone and will be a larger variant of the iPhone 14. The vanilla Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, same one we saw on the iPhone 13 series last year. The iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand, comes with a 6.7-inch Super Retina HDR display. Both displays come with a 2,000,0000:1 contrast ratio and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness and support for Dolby Vision.

Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have been launched with a new version of the Apple A15 Bionic chip that also powers the iPhone 13 series. The new A15 Bionic on the iPhone 14 series comes with 5 GPU cores and 6 CPU cores that are capable of handling 15.8 trillion operations per second.

2. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

With the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple has finally gotten rid of the notch, in favour of what the company is calling the Dynamic Island, which is a hole-punch display with a pill-shaped cutout. Without impeding content on the screen, the Dynamic Island maintains an active state to allow users easier access to controls with a simple tap-and-hold. Ongoing background activities like Maps, Music, or a timer remain visible and interactive, and third-party apps in iOS 16 that provide information like sports scores and ride-sharing with Live Activities can use the Dynamic Island.

The iPhone 14 Pro series features Always-On display and is powered by the latest A16 Bionic chipset with a 48MP main camera on iPhone featuring a quad-pixel sensor, and Photonic Engine. There’s Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection as well.

3. Apple Watch Ultra

Apple, during its iPhone 14 launch event, also launched the latest Apple Watch Ultra, which comes as the high-end and rugged Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Ultra comes with a longer battery life, a bigger screen, and a much more rugged design as compared to the Apple Watch Series 8, along with a new “Action" button for added utility. The Apple Watch Ultra is made of aerospace-grade titanium and comes with a case that rises up to surround all edges of the flat sapphire front cystal that protects the Retina display with 200 nits of peak brightness. Apple Watch Ultra has three built-in microphones to significantly improve sound quality in voice calls during any conditions. It also uses an adaptive beamforming algorithm uses the microphones to capture voice while reducing ambient background sounds, resulting in remarkable clarity.

The Apple Watch Ultra offers up to 36 hours of combined battery life during normal use. There is a new Action button on the Apple Watch Ultra that allows for instant access to a variety of features, including Workouts, Compass Waypoints, Backtrack, and more. The Apple Watch Ultra also uses dual-frequency GPS that integrates both L1 and L5 frequencies, resulting in one of the most accurate GPS on any smartwatch, powered by Apple’s new positioning algorithms.

4. Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 comes as an incremental update over the Apple Watch Series 7. The new Apple Watch comes with a new health feature called Temperature Sensing, which allows the Apple Watch Series 8 to track your temperature while you sleep, so you can see the changes over time. The temperature data is used by Cycle Tracking, which, combined with the heart rate, gives women more information about their menstrual cycle. The Apple Watch Series 8 also comes with an Always-On Retina display with a similar big-screen design like the Apple Watch Series 7.

The Apple Watch Series 8 also comes with a Crash Detection feature. With the Crash Detection feature, Apple Watch Series 8 is able to detect if you’re in a severe car crash. When a crash is detected, Crash Detection can automatically connect you with emergency services and notify your emergency contacts.2 Crash Detection uses the combined power of an improved 3-axis gyroscope and a new g-force accelerometer that has the highest dynamic range in any smartwatch. It also uses a microphone, barometer, GPS, and an advanced sensor-fusion algorithm trained on over 1 million hours of real-world driving and crash data to detect if you’re in a severe crash.

5. Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE is the new affordable version of the Apple Watch. Priced at Rs 29,900 in India, the Apple Watch SE comes with a larger display as compared to the predecessor, and comes with all the sensors that the Apple Watch holds, in a more affordable and accessible package. The Apple Watch SE also comes with the new Crash Detection feature, where the Apple Watch calls the authorities itself if you don’t respond after a crash. The Apple Watch SE however, misses out on some features like ECG, Body Temperature Sensor, and more.

6. Apple AirPods Pro 2

The second-generation Apple AirPods Pro are finally here. With the new Apple AirPods Pro, Apple is claiming twice as better active noise cancellation and enhanced audio quality. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 come with a new Apple H2 chip which allows for the “breakthrough" audio performance including upgrades to Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode. THe Apple H2 chip enables on-device processing, which reduces loud environmental noise — like a passing vehicle siren, construction tools, or even loud speakers at a concert. The AirPods Pro 2 also enable personalised Spatial Audio, which is a new listening experience that Apple is claiming to be even more immersive. With a new low-distortion audio driver and custom amplifier, AirPods Pro now offer richer bass and crystal-clear sound across a wider range of frequencies.

New convenience features on the AirPods Pro 2 include an extended battery life. Apple is claiming up to 1.5 hours of additional listening time for up to six hours with ANC, and the case enables four extra charging cycles, resulting in a 30 hours combined battery backup. There is also a new charging case, which you can also charge with the Apple Watch charger now. Apart from this, the case now has a loop to allow you to secure your AirPods Pro, and there is also a tiny speaker on the charging case to make a noise when connected or when the user is looking for their AirPods.

