iPhone 14 Series Battery Capacity Revealed: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Have Larger Battery Than Predecessors

So Apple does not usually reveal the battery specifications of its iPhones. Which is why, a lot of people take a special interest in the battery capacity of the Apple iPhone. The curiosity, mostly erupts out of people’s desire to compare the Apple iPhone with Android smartphones.

According to a new regulatory listing first sourced by MacRumours, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro both have bigger batteries than their predecessors, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. The iPhone 14 Pro Max, on the other hand, has a marginally smaller battery than its predecessor. The listing shows that the iPhone 14 has a 3,279mAh battery, while the iPhone 14 Plus has a 4,325mAh battery. Further, the iPhone 14 Pro comes with a 3,200mAh unit, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with a 4,323mAh capacity, which is smaller than the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s 4,352mAh battery.

The iPhone 14 Plus, which is a new addition to the Apple iPhone lineup, has almost the same size battery unit as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the Chinese regulatory listing shows.

Apple iPhone 14 Series Specifications

The Apple iPhone 14 Series was launched last week during Apple’s Far Out event. The iPhone 14 series includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come with identical specifications apart from the display size. While the iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch display, the iPhone 14 Plus comes with a 6.7-inch XDR Retina display. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are both powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, and come with an improved dual rear camera setup.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, on the other hand, come with a 6.1-inch ProMotion display and a 6.7-inch ProMotion display, respectively. Both the smartphones come with Apple’s latest A16 Bionic chip and come with a new improved triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary shooter.

Apple also launched its latest version of iOS, iOS 16 on September 12 for all iPhone users with the Apple iPhone 8 and newer. iOS 16 brings a host of new features for iPhone users including the ability to set a customised lock screen, the ability to edit and delete messages on iMessage, the ability to lift-off subjects from photos, and more.

