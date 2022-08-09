iPhone 14 Series Launched Earlier Than Expected, But Will It Happen On September 6?

Apple is all set to launch the iPhone 14 series next month. The Apple iPhone 14 series will include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Now, it is being said that the Apple iPhone 14 series may be launched earlier than expected.

It was earlier being said that Apple will hold the launch event on September 13, but noted tipster Max Weinbach had said that the iPhone 14 series may be launched much earlier on September 6. This came on the back of a Bloomberg report that Apple has started recording the launch presentation for the iPhone 14 series. Now, while the tipster has had a decent track record in the past, it is unlikely that Apple will launch the iPhone 14 series on September 6.

The tipster had said that the iPhone 14 launch event will take place on September 6, and the pre-orders will go live on September 9. Further, Weinbach said that the iPhone 14 series may go on sale starting September 16, 10 days after his speculated launch date.

Now, while the September 6 tip is much earlier than the September 13 launch date that was earlier being predicted, it is at the same time as the Congress for International Fiscal Association (IFA) in Berlin. While it is not for sure if the IFA is an event for Apple to postpone its iPhone launch, it is one of the biggest tech shows in Europe and will take place between September 4 to September 8.

This all comes after a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that the Cupertino-based giant has started recording the launch presentation for the iPhone 14 series. In his Power On newsletter earlier, Gurman had said that the iPhone-maker has started to “record and assemble" the launch presentation. Gurman did not speculate on a date, but said that the event will take place in the first half of the month, as usual. Last year, Apple had launched the iPhone 13 series on September 14.

