iPhone 14 Series Unlikely To Get Performance Boost This Year: What It Means

Apple is going to launch the new iPhone 14 series this year, and most of you expect plenty of upgrades with the new iPhones. But it is likely that Apple might have to rely on existing technology to power its upcoming iPhone lineup.

As per the TSMC product lineup spotted by Ming-Chi Kuo, the new A16 Bionic chipset is expected to be manufactured in the 5nm process, and not the 4nm process this year.

Also Read: OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Could Be The New OnePlus 10R Lite In India

Advertisement

This means the new A-series chipset for iPhones is going to get the same power and capability as the current A15 Bionic chipset available on the iPhone 13 lineup. Having said that, Apple could deliver minor improvements with the hardware for its new iPhone models.

These developments do not surprise us. The whole industry is grappling with chip shortages, forcing brands to be creative with their new products. TSMC is one of the chip makers facing these issues, and it has been entrusted with shaping up the new A-series hardware for Apple iPhones.

And the lack of upgrades on the A16 Bionic is a clear sign that the vanilla iPhone 14 models will come powered by the A15 Bionic while reserving the new hardware for the Pros this year to manage the processor shortage.

Also Read: Airtel Xstream Fiber Gets Three New Plans With Free Subscription For Up To 17 OTT Platforms

Kuo has also pointed out that the next-gen MacBook Air with a new design is likely to be powered by the M1 chipset, as the M2 series is not expected to hit the market before 2023. While Apple continues to solve the production challenges it faces in China due to the lockdown, the company has the WWDC 2022 lined up for next week, where we will hear about the new software products from the company.

There is a small chance that Apple could announce a new product at the keynote, most likely to be the new MacBook Air for the consumers.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.