iPhone 15 Pro Could Skip This '8P' Camera Upgrade: Ming-Chi Kuo

It may have just been a couple of months since the iPhone 14 series launched but the rumor mill surrounding next year’s iPhone 15 Pro model is starting to pick up steam. After claiming that iPhone 15 Pro models could swap physical buttons in favor of ‘Taptic buttons,’ noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has spilled the beans on iPhone 15 Pro models, skipping an earlier rumored ‘8P’ camera upgrade.

According to Kuo, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could skip the 8P (eight-element) plastic lens and hold on to the 7P (seven-element) plastic lens that the current iPhone 14 Pro models also offer.

As per industry standards, an ‘8P’ lens signifies having eight elements to form the lens construction. Generally, manufacturers add more elements to enhance clarity to allow for sharper pictures. Now that Kuo claims that this might become a reality in 2023, we might just have to wait a little longer for images with lesser distortion.

However, when it comes to camera upgrades, iPhone 15 Pro Max, or perhaps the iPhone 15 “Ultra," could feature a periscope camera, something that we have seen on Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra, S21 Ultra and S22 Ultra phones for a while now.

