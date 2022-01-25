iPhone SE 2020 Gets Big Discount on Flipkart But Should You Buy It in 2022?

Apple’s ‘affordable’ iPhone SE (2020) is available with a discount even after the conclusion of the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale on January 22. Currently, its base 64GB model is retailing at Rs 29,999 (MRP Rs 39,900) and the 128GB is available at Rs 34,999 (MRP Rs 44,900). There’s also a 256GB storage option that Apple does not sell on its India website anymore. It is retailing at Rs 44,999 (MRP Rs 54,900) on Flipkart. As always, customers can lower the discounted price by availing of an exchange offer that is worth up to Rs 15,850. However, customers must note that exchange offers do not always work the way e-commerce platforms promise, and you may get very little or no value for your old smartphone.

After checking on Flipkart, my four-year-old iPhone 7 that is still in working condition, would get an exchange value of Rs 8,000. That means the base model can be bought for as low as 21,999, excluding bank offers. On paper, the iPhone SE (2020) comes with decent features such as a 4.7-inch Retina display with HD resolution, 12-megapixel primary camera, 7-megapixel selfie snapper, water and dust resistant build, wireless charging support, and fingerprint scanner. Most importantly, it is powered by the same chipset that powers the iPhone 11 series. In our review in 2020, we had also found iPhone SE 2020 can take good photos, and it is a good device for those planning to move to the ‘Apple ecosystem.’

What do you need to remember before you purchase iPhone SE 2020?

At the time iPhone SE 2020 was launched, the phone ran on iOS 13 out of the box. Currently, it is eligible for running the latest-gen iPhone 15 that includes loads of privacy features and widgets. Apple is quite reliable when it comes to rolling out the latest upgrades via software updates, and iPhones usually get 4-6 years of updates. That means iPhone SE 2020 will get the latest iOS features till at least 2024. However, newer updates also tend to affect battery - a common problem with Apple iPhones.

In simple words, if you’re okay with using a small 4.7-inch screen phone for the two to four years with likely a battery drainage problem, iPhone SE 2020 could be your companion. However, the phone will still lack some of the latest (read: basic) tech available on newer iPhones or more affordable Android phones. Users must also note that Apple is rumoured to introduce the new iPhone SE 2022 in the first half of this year.

