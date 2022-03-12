iPhone SE 2022 Alternatives: Top 5 Phones From OnePlus, Xiaomi And More You Can Buy For Rs 40,000

iPhone SE 2022 launched a few days back and all the early excitement fizzled out the moment Apple unveiled the phone. It got the same design as the iPhone SE 2020 with a Touch ID and thick bezels.

Yes, the design is fairly compact, but when you see the price tag of Rs 43,900 for the base model, you start wondering if it is worth spending that much money, even though it is Apple. So, if you really want to spend over Rs 40,000 why not go for something better? Here are the top five smartphones that offer better value with the latest features, design and more.

1. OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus 9RT for Rs 42,999 has to be on the list if you need an alternative to the Phone SE 2022. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset which most of you recognise as the flagship chipset of 2021. The phone sports an AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus has used a mix of glass and metal for the build quality of the phone which gives it a premium touch.

OnePlus 9RT gets a triple rear camera setup which consists of a 50-megapixel sensor with OIS, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. OnePlus has loaded the phone with a 4500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

Price: Rs 42,999

2. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

Next on our list is the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G which also comes with the Snapdragon 888 SoC but its biggest USP is the 120W fast charging support. This device has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and support for Dolby Vision.

You get the phone with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and a triple rear camera module that includes a 108-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel telemacro sensor. In fact, you can shoot videos in 8K resolution. The 11T Pro 5G packs a 5200mAh battery.

Price: Rs 41,999

3. iQOO 9 5G

iQOO launched its new 9 series phone, and for the price, you get an excellent set of features. The phone carries a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 120Hz display, powered by Snapdragon 888+ chipset with 8GB RAM and offers 128GB storage. iQOO 9 5G comes with a 48-megapixel camera with a gimbal system and a 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor at the back. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel shooter. iQOO 9 5G SE packs a 4350mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

Price: Rs 42,990

4. Realme GT 5G

Realme GT 5G is priced well below Rs 40,000 but still worth checking out. It comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz display, powered by Snapdragon 888 octa-core chipset with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The phone offers a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 64-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Realme GT 5G gets a 4500mAh battery which supports 65W fast charging.

Price: Rs 37,999

5. Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

Another phone that costs below Rs 40,000 we want to recommend is the Galaxy S20 5G. It is slightly older, because of which you get it with the Snapdragon 865 SoC but still very capable and a good option for many. The phone has a 6.5-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, gets 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is further expandable. For imaging purpose, Galaxy S20 5G has a triple rear camera setup that offers a 12-megapixel wide sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel tele sensor with OIS, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The front 32-megapixel snapper is also quite useful.

Price: Rs 39,990

