iPhone SE 2022 Prices In India Increased: What You Pay Now

Apple iPhones are getting costlier by the day, not just the new iPhone models. The latest update is about the iPhone SE 2022, the so-called affordable iPhone, which is now going to cost you half a lakh in India. That’s right, the latest iPhone SE model has got a price hike from the company, even though it has been made in India for some time. The new price change means that all its models will now cost you a lot in the country.

iPhone SE 2022 Price Increase In India: All Details

Ápple launched the iPhone SE 2022 for Rs 43,900 in India, but now after a price hike of Rs 6,000, the same model comes for a starting price of Rs 49,900 which puts it at par with a lot of competent Android phones from brands like iQOO, Realme, OnePlus and more.

The new price change is applicable for the higher storage variants as well. The iPhone SE 2022 128GB now costs Rs 54,900, while the 256GB model can be bought for Rs 64,900. At these prices, you can easily get the iPhone 12 or even the iPhone 13 variant in the market. Going by these new prices, it becomes even harder to recommend the iPhone SE 2022 over the OnePlus 10T, Realme GT 2 Pro and even the Google Pixel 6a.

iPhone SE 2022 Specifications

iPhone SE 2022 carries a 4.7-inch HD Retina display with a Touch ID at the bottom. The same-dated design continues to be part of the SE lineup, which is long overdue now. Having said that, the phone comes powered A15 Bionic chipset with 4GB RAM and you can get it with 64GB, 128GB or 256GB storage.

iPhone SE 2022 runs iOS 15.4 version out of the box and will offer software support for years to come. It gets a single 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel camera on the front for FaceTime.

