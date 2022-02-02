iPhone User With Google One Membership Can Now Enjoy This Privacy Feature

Google started expanding its VPN by Google One in more countries after the initial launch in the US. However, the feature was available on Android smartphones, but now things are changing. Google notes its VPN service that comes bundled with Google One subscription is now available to iPhone users. However, it still remains limited to Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. India-specific availability details remain unclear, and more information is awaited.

What is VPN and VPN by Google One?

VPN or virtual private networks essentially ensure online privacy and security. It masks or encrypts your IP address and makes your online identity anonymous. It also allows users to browse through websites that are currently blocked in your country. One of the biggest advantages of VPN is that your internet speed may get affected. Similarly, VPN by Google One will “assign" users an IP address based on the current location. It would allow you to browse through websites ia without revealing your IP address.

However, readers must note that the VPN by Google One is only available for Google One members on 2TB plans or higher. Currently, this plan costs Rs 650 per month or Rs 6,500 per year, but the VPN service is not bundled in India.

How to Set up the VPN by Google One

Both iOS-running iPhone and Android smartphone users will need to ensure that they have the Google One app on the smartphone. Following this, Android users will need to open the app > Tap on ‘benefits’ > Find the VPN benefit and tap View Details > Turn on Enable VPN. iOS users will need to open the app and click on Enable VPN on the homepage.

Interestingly, iOS users already have a similar service on their smartphones called Privacy Relay (beta). It is available with an iCloud subscription.

