iPhone Users Can Now Unlock Phone With Face Mask On, But Twitter Asks Apple Why Now?

Apple started rolling out iOS 15.4 earlier this week, and it brings a much-demanded feature. Users can now unlock their iPhones with their face masks on. Until now, users were required to either enter a passcode or remove the face mask to unlock the iPhone or even during other verification processes that required Face ID. Sadly, the feature only works on iPhone 12 and later. That means old iPhones that also support Face ID like iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 series are not getting the feature. Following this update, many users on Twitter expressed their unhappiness that Apple wants users to upgrade their old phones just for a tiny update. Additionally, many are asking what took Apple so long to bring the feature, that is, over two years of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Apple did allow iPhone users to unlock the smartphone with a face mask on, but that required additional hardware. Users were required to wear their Apple Watch for the feature. Now, the process is hassle-free and users can unlock iPhone 12 and later conveniently.

Why Now?

As mentioned, many are asking why Apple waited for so long to release the update when many states and countries are now lifting mandatory mask mandates. Apple also did not share details about what took the company so long to release this feature. However, to be fair, many Android counterparts are yet to get this feature even now.

One user also complained that Apple Face ID does not work all the time which we can verify too.

If you want to enjoy the feature, your iPhone is running iOS 15.4.

