iQOO 11 5G Sale in India: Availability On Amazon, Price, Offers And Specifications

iQOO 11 5G Sale: Smartphone brand iQOO recently launched its flagship smartphone in the Indian market - the iQOO 11 5G. The latest 5G smartphone from iQOO will go on sale in the country on January 12 (today) at 12 PM IST for Amazon Prime members and it will be available for everyone from Jan 13, 2023, at 12 PM IST.

The iQOO 11 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 2K display, a 50MP main camera, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery among others. The device will be available in Legend and Alpha Edition options.

iQOO 11 5G Price In India

In India, iQOO 11 5G price starts at Rs 59,999 for the base 8GB+256GB model and Rs 64,999 for the 16GB+256GB model. The company has also announced HDFC and ICICI bank card offers which a discount of Rs 5,000. Additionally, Amazon Prime users can get a Rs 1,000 discount and an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 on old Vivo and iQOO phones.

iQOO 11 5G Specifications

The iQOO 11 5G smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and offers 1440p resolution. This iQOO phone is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core chipset that comes paired with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. It runs Android 13-based Funtouch OS custom skin. Also, the device will offer three years of Android updates and four years of security updates.

The smartphone features the custom V2 imaging chip. In terms of camera, the iQOO 11 5G has a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP portrait sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor at the rear side of the device. For video calls and selfies, the iQOO 11 gets a 16MP camera on the front. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120 fast charging support and you get the charger in the box.

