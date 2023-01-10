iQOO 11 5G Unboxing And First Impressions: Flagship-Worthy Credentials

iQOO 11 5G has launched in India on Tuesday and the new device is the first to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset in the country. iQOO has made a reputation for its power-packed devices like the iQOO 9T which came out last year. iQOO 11 5G is part of the lineup that made its debut in China a few months back. iQOO 11 5G also has a high-def AMOLED display, supports fast charging and comes with up to 16GB RAM.

iQOO 11 5G Price In India

iQOO 11 5G gets a starting price of Rs 59,999 for the base variant of 8GB + 256GB and the 16GB RAM model costs Rs 64,999. You might say that iQOO 11 5G is the successor to the iQOO 9T but at these prices, you are talking about a flagship-grade device. Here’s our detailed unboxing and first impressions video about the iQOO 11 5G.

iQOO 11 5G First Impressions

iQOO 11 5G comes in two colour options for buyers in India. You have a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED display that gets a 144Hz refresh rate screen. The back panel of the iQOO 11 5G is made of a textured glass finish which brings the premiumness to the device, matching the quality up front. iQOO 11 5G weighs around 200 grams but you don’t feel its weight thanks to the fine balance in the design.

Powering this device is the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, which has given iQOO the confidence to call it the world’s fastest smartphone. The cameras are equally capable, where you have a primary 50-megapixel OIS sensor clubbed with a 13-megapixel telephoto lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor.

Having the V2 chip has a good effect on the night imaging and gaming performance of the device, as claimed by the company, and we’ll put that to the test in the next few weeks. iQOO 11 5G comes with Android 13 out of the box, and the company is going to offer three years of OS updates, which means the phone will stay updated till Android 16 comes out. You also are promised to get four years of security updates. iQOO has bundled the Indian model with a 5000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging out of the box.

Stay tuned with us for a detailed review of the iQOO 11 5G in the coming weeks.

