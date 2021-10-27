iQoo 8 Series Tipped to Launch in India Soon: Expected Price, Specifications

The iQoo 8 series that includes the Snapdragon 888 Plus-powered iQoo 8 Pro and Snapdragon 888-powered iQoo 8 will reportedly launch in India soon. According to 91Mobiles, the duo will either launch later this month or in early November. The report notes that the iQoo 8 Pro might come to the Indian market as iQoo 8 Legend. Currently, iQoo is yet to confirm the development, and given that we are at the end of October, the launch will likely take place next month - provided the rumours are accurate. The phones are expected to have similar specifications as their Chinese siblings that launched in China back in August this year.

The new report does not highlight the pricing details though we can expect the phones to be priced aggressively to compete against brands like Xiaomi and Samsung that dominate India’s smartphone market. The regular iQoo 8 debuted with a starting price of CNY 3,799 (approx Rs 43,600), while the iQoo 8 Pro launched at CNY 4,999 (approx Rs 57,300).

In terms of specifications, the iQoo 8 Pro (or iQoo 8 Legend) might sport a large 6.78-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 92.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. Its triple rear camera setup will likely include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with gimbal stabilisation, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 16-megapixel portrait camera with f/2.23 aperture. At the front, we might see a 16-megapixel snapper for selfies and video chats. Other notable features expected are Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus, 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi and 4,500mAh battery with 120W wired charging and 50W fast wireless charging support.

On the other hand, the regular iQoo 8 regular may come with a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. The triple rear camera system may carry a 48-megapixel camera with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13-megapixel portrait lens. It is also expected to carry a 4,350mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

