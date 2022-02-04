Home » News » Tech » iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9 And iQOO 9SE To Launch In India Soon; To Be Available On Amazon

The iQOO 9 series will have gaming features such as Dual X-Axis Linear Motor to provide the good haptics experience along with Advanced Liquid Cooling System.
iQOO introduced 66W FlashCharge technology last year in the iQOO 7 series and will now be offering 120W FlashCharge in the iQOO 9 Pro and iQOO 9 smartphones.

February 04, 2022

Smartphone brand iQOO today announced that its flagship series - iQOO 9 Series, will be an Amazon special. The iQOO 9 series line-up will have three devices: iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9, and iQOO 9SE offering dynamic performance. The iQOO 9 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset along with LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 flash storage.

iQOO introduced 66W FlashCharge technology last year in the iQOO 7 series and will now be offering 120W FlashCharge in the iQOO 9 Pro and 9. “The technology will result in 50% charge in just 6 mins for iQOO 9," claims the company.

The iQOO 9 series will have gaming features such as Dual X-Axis Linear Motor to provide the good haptics experience along with Advanced Liquid Cooling System. The flagship smartphone will also be equipped with a Gimbal Camera for a better photography experience.

The brand also said that for after-sales services, iQOO phone users can now visit any of the 600 plus vivo and iQOO combined service centres.

“At iQOO, our continuous endeavor has been to introduce products that offer exceptional and unmatched performance to our users. The iQOO 9 series will be a powerful addition to our existing portfolio and the advanced flagship will be available very soon on consumer’s favorite platform, Amazon India," said Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer – iQOO.

