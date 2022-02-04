iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9 And iQOO 9SE To Launch In India Soon; To Be Available On Amazon

Smartphone brand iQOO today announced that its flagship series - iQOO 9 Series, will be an Amazon special. The iQOO 9 series line-up will have three devices: iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9, and iQOO 9SE offering dynamic performance. The iQOO 9 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset along with LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 flash storage.

iQOO introduced 66W FlashCharge technology last year in the iQOO 7 series and will now be offering 120W FlashCharge in the iQOO 9 Pro and 9. “The technology will result in 50% charge in just 6 mins for iQOO 9," claims the company.

The iQOO 9 series will have gaming features such as Dual X-Axis Linear Motor to provide the good haptics experience along with Advanced Liquid Cooling System. The flagship smartphone will also be equipped with a Gimbal Camera for a better photography experience.

Advertisement

The brand also said that for after-sales services, iQOO phone users can now visit any of the 600 plus vivo and iQOO combined service centres.

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Smartphone Review: Reliable All-rounder With 120W SUPER FAST Charging

“At iQOO, our continuous endeavor has been to introduce products that offer exceptional and unmatched performance to our users. The iQOO 9 series will be a powerful addition to our existing portfolio and the advanced flagship will be available very soon on consumer’s favorite platform, Amazon India," said Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer – iQOO.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.