iQoo 9 Series to Launch in India 'Soon'

Announcing that the premium ‘make in India’ iQOO 9 series will arriving in the country very soon, a top company executive said on Thursday that iQOO 7 Legend will be the official smartphone for the finals of the biggest Battle Royale Esports event in India, called the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) series.

The intense gaming-centric iQOO 9 series will sport features like best-in-class Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 120W Flash Charge technology, Dual X-axis linear Motor for exceptional haptics experience and large VC Liquid Cooling System for the unmatched gaming experience.

“We want to be aggressive with iQOO and cater to the segment of young people who are passionate about gaming and e-sports, and wish to play mobile games on high-performing devices. iQOO seems to be a perfect choice for this community," Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer, iQOO, told IANS.

India’s $1.8-billion gaming market which is still tiny in comparison to global markets, is set to grow exponentially in the next five years.

According to a latest report by Boston Consulting Group and Sequoia, the size of the mobile gaming market is estimated at $1.5 billion, about 86 per cent of the total gaming market.

Revenues from mobile gaming in India are expected to jump to at least $5 billion by 2025, the report said.

Marya said that iQOO wants to become the premier esports gaming device by providing best-performing gaming handsets and forging key partnerships (like the one with Krafton-run BGMI).

“We want iQOO to become the best gaming device across price points in India," said Marya.

The finalists of the BGMI tournament will play their final battle on the iQOO 7 Legend handset, starting January 13.

“The tournament has seen impressive viewership, and we expect many more to join us during the semis and finals, with an expected viewership of 30 million watching the series live," said Marya.

The iQOO BGMI series received an overwhelming response in the last three phases with a total participation of 101,000 teams.

The prize pool of the tournament is Rs 1 crore with the winner taking home Rs 50 lakh. The prize for the second and third spots will be Rs 25 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively.

