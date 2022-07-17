iQoo 9T Coming Later This Month: Company Teases Launch On Amazon, Check Out All Details

Vivo sub-brand iQoo is all set to launch the mid-life upgrade of its flagship series. The iQoo 9T has been teased on Amazon India officially, hinting at an upcoming launch of the smartphone.

Ahead of the launch, iQoo has officially teased the iQoo 9T in India on Amazon, which also means that the smartphone will be sold via Amazon after its launch in India. The iQoo 9T will come as a flagship offering from the brand, and the exact launch date or other details of the smartphone are not known yet. The smartphone is confirmed to hit the Indian market later this month.

The images shared by the company show a new design, with a triple camera module on the back panel. The camera moule looks smaller than the predecessor iQoo 9 Pro, but it is camouflaged in a black carbon fiber pattern that covers the top part of the back panel. The teaser image also shows the presence of the Vivo V1+ chip for camera, along with a “20X" zoom on the camera. iQoo has shared the image of what looks like its “Legend" colour option that is created in partnership with BMW M-motorsport. The smartphone is said to come in other colour variants as well.

Now, while this is the fist official confirmation of the smartphone, the iQoo 9T has been a part of the rumour mill since a while. The smartphone has earlier been rumoured to be launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset that offers a 10 percent performance improvement over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and a 30 percent better battery efficiency. iQoo had earlier confirmed in a report that the iQoo 9T will be launched in India by the end of July.

Reports suggest that the smartphone will be a mid-life upgrade for the iQoo 9 Pro, which was launched earlier this year with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The iQoo 9T is also expected to be launched at a higher price than its predecessor, which is priced at Rs 64,990 in India currently.

iQoo is also reportedly working on launching the next-generation of its flagships. The company has, on multiple occasions, been rumoured to be working on bringing the iQoo 10 series in China by the end of this year. The iQoo 10 series is also expected to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, along with other improvements.

