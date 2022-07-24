iQoo 9T Coming On August 2: Rebranded iQoo 10 5G For India? All Details Here

Vivo sub-brand iQoo has announced its launch for its next flagship in India, the iQoo 9T 5G. The iQoo 9T 5G will be an upgrade to the iQoo 9 series that was launched in India earlier this year. The launch announcement from the brand comes right after iQoo launched the iQoo 10 series in China recently.

iQoo India has announced that it will launch the iQoo 9T 5G in India on August 2, just a day before OnePlus’ 10T 5G will be launched at a global event in New York City. The iQoo 9T 5G, according to teasers, looks similar to the iQoo 10 that was launched in China recently. The smartphone will be launched in India on August 2 at 12PM (noon) IST.

According to teasers shared by iQoo India, the iQoo 9T will come with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, along with a separate camera chip from Vivo, the Vivo V1+. The iQoo 9T 5G teasers also show a triple rear camera setup with “20X zoom," said to be digital zoom. If iQoo 9T 5G is actually the rebranded version of iQoo 10 that was launched in China recently, it will come with a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone may come with up to 12GB RAM with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, and will have a triple rear camera with 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. Up front, the smartphone may come with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. There is also said to be a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

