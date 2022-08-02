iQOO 9T Smartphone With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Chipset Launched In India: Price, Specifications

iQOO 9T smartphone has launched in India on Tuesday, making it one of the first in the market to get the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. iQOO has come out with a slew of competitive products, but the premium market can be unforgiving, so it will be interesting to see how the iQOO 9T competes with other brands.

This phone goes up against the Realme GT 2 Pro, OnePlus 10R and even the upcoming OnePlus 10T 5G to some extent. It carries an AMOLED display, and the phone supports 120W fast charging.

iQOO 9T India Price

iQOO 9T prices in India start from Rs 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. You also have the 12GB RAM model with 256GB storage for Rs 54,999. As a part of the launch offer, you can get a Rs 4,000 discount by paying with an ICICI Bank card. Early set of buyers get the iQOO Gamepad worth Rs 3,999. iQOO 9T sale starts from August 2 on its website, and from August 4 on Amazon.

iQOO 9T Specifications

iQOO 9T comes with a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED display that gives you Full HD+ resolution. The screen supports 120Hz refresh rate and 1500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It runs on the Android 12 operating system over which you have the custom interface.

The phone gets a vapour cooling system so that gamers can enjoy long sessions without feeling the heat. It does weigh around 205 grams, making it one of the heaviest in its segment.

The phone features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel GN5 sensor with OIS, a 13-megapixel ultrawide-angle sensor and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. iQOO 9T packs a 4700mAh battery that supports 120W charging.

