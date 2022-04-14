Home » News » Tech » iQoo Neo 6 Gaming Phone Launched With Separate Display Chip: Prices, Specs And Other Features

iQoo Neo 6 Gaming Phone Launched With Separate Display Chip: Prices, Specs And Other Features

The iQoo Neo 6 has been launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. (Image Credit: iQoo)
The iQoo Neo 6 has been launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. (Image Credit: iQoo)

The iQoo Neo 6 also comes with a dedicated display chip that is claimed to help enhance graphics processing to support gamers.

Tech Desk| News18.com
Updated: April 14, 2022, 12:34 IST

iQoo has launched its latest offering, the iQoo Neo 6 on Wednesday as the company’s latest 5G offering. The new iQoo smartphone comes with a 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and more. The iQoo Neo 6 has been launched in China as of now, and it is not known as to when the smartphone will make it to other markets like India. iQoo has also launched a 44W FlashCharge power bank and a iQoo Extreme Wind Cooling Back Clip to help maintain the smartphone’s temperature while gaming. The iQoo Neo 6 also comes with a dedicated display chip that is claimed to help enhance graphics processing to support gamers.

iQoo Neo 6 Price

The iQoo Neo 6 has been priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 33,500) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 35,900), and the top-spec 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs 39,400) in China. The iQoo Neo 6 comes in three distinct colour options - Blue and Orange with a classic lycée leather on the back, and a flourite AG glass. The smartphone will go on sale starting April 20. It is not known as to when the iQoo Neo 6 will be launched in other markets like India.

iQoo Neo 6 Specifications

The iQoo Neo 6 runs on Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean skin on top. The smartphone has a 6.62-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The iQoo Neo 6 comes powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. In terms of battery, the iQoo Neo 6 comes with a dual-cell 4,700mAh battery that supports 80W FlashCharge fast charging technology.

The iQoo Neo 6 sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a primary 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Plus GW1P primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome shooter. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper on the iQoo Neo 6.

In terms of connectivity, the iQoo Neo 6 has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB type-C port.

first published: April 14, 2022, 12:34 IST