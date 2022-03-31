iQoo Neo 6 to Officially Launch on April 13: All You Need to Know

The iQoo Neo 6 will officially launch on April 13, the company revealed earlier today. The smartphone will debut in China next, while its global availability details remain unclear. Similarly, the smartphone may also reach the Indian market, considering the company recently launched the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC-powered iQoo 9 Pro in India nearly a month ago. The new iQoo Neo 6 is also said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, but official details remain unclear.

The iQoo Neo 6 has been a part of the rumour leak for quite some time, tipping its key specifications. The smartphone is expected to run on Android 12-based OriginOS, but an alleged Google Play Console listing from December 2021 suggested the phone could arrive with Android 11 out-of-the-box. Another tipster (via Gadgets 360) suggested that the smartphone would be available in three storage options: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. Customers may also get four colour options: Black, Blue, Grey, and Orange hues.

In terms of specifications, the iQoo Neo 6 is expected to come with a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is tipped to carry a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout for the single selfie camera. As mentioned, the phone may be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, but a separate Geekbench listing had suggested the iQoo Neo 6 Snapdragon 778G octa-core chipset. The same chipset powers some notable mid-budget productivity-focused smartphones such as the Galaxy M52 5G.

Other key features (expected) of the iQo Neo 6 include a 4,700 mAh battery with 80W wired charging. The camera specification of the smartphone remains unclear. The iQoo 9 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera with Gimbal stabilisation. The phone also packs a 4,700mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge and 50W Wireless FlashCharge fast charging support.

