iQOO Neo 7 5G Unboxing And First Impressions: Best Gaming Phone Under Rs 30,000?

Watch our unboxing and first impressions of the iQOO Neo 5G, which features the powerful Mediatek Dimensity 8200 chipset and 12GB RAM.

Last Updated: February 16, 2023, 19:24 IST

iQOO Neo 7 5G was launched today in India, starting at Rs 29,999 for the base 8GB+128GB variant. (Image: News18)
iQOO has released the iQOO Neo 5G, a powerful mid-range 5G device, in India. The phone features a Mediatek Dimensity 8200 chipset, 8GB or 12GB RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage. It’s gets a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ certification. The camera setup consists of a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an additional 2-megapixel depth sensor, as well as a 16-megapixel front camera.

WATCH VIDEO: iQOO Neo 7 5G Unboxing and First Impressions: Most Powerful Phone Under Rs 30,000?

The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging, and gets stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G support, and NFC. The device is available for purchase from iQOO’s website and other online channels at Rs 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

first published: February 16, 2023, 19:18 IST
last updated: February 16, 2023, 19:24 IST
