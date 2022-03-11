iQoo Z6 5G Coming As Next Affordable 5G Phone In India: All You Need To Know

Vivo sub-brand iQoo recently launched its flagship offering, the iQoo 9 series in India. Now, the company has announced another upcoming smartphone offering for the Indian market, the iQoo Z6 5G. The iQoo Z6 5G is said to come as an affordable 5G offering from the Vivo sub-brand, with the performance-centric iQoo touch. iQoo has not revealed anything about the device, but the company has launched a dedicated web page for the upcoming 5G smartphone.

While iQoo has not revealed anything about the iQoo Z6 5G so far, the smartphone has been a part of the rumour mill. According to reports, the iQoo Z6 5G may be launched at a price of around Rs 15,000. It will be a successor to the iQoo Z5 that was launched at Rs 23,990 onwards in India. However, the rumoured specifications of the iQoo Z6 5G suggest at a less powerful smartphone as compared to the iQoo Z5, so it could be launched around the Rs 15,000 pricetag after all.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: iQOO 9 Smartphone Series Debuts In India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC: Price In India And Specifications

In terms of specifications, the iQoo Z6 5G may come with a triple rear camera, as the images have hinted. The smartphone may be launched with a 120Hz refresh rate display, and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM with the option of extending it by 4GB more. The smartphone has also been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) earlier with model number Vivo I2127. This hinted at the iQoo Z6 5G’s 6.58-inch display size and 128GB internal storage.

iQoo Z6 5G will be a successor to the iQoo Z5 that is priced in India at Rs 23,990 onwards. The iQoo Z5 comes with a 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The iQoo Z5 has a triple rear camera headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor.

Advertisement

Watch Video: Micromax In Note 2 Review

ALSO READ: Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Reliable Flagship That Doesn’t Put a Hole in Your Pocket.

Advertisement

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.