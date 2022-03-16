iQoo Z6 5G Price in India Revealed: 50-megapixel Camera, Other Specifications And More

The iQoo Z6 5G has launched in India as an affordable 5G smartphone. The new iQoo smartphone comes a month after the company introduced the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered iQoo 9 in the country. The latest model still gets a Qualcomm chipset designed to improve gaming on smartphones. Other key features include 50-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 5,000mAh battery. Interestingly, the phone features a flat edge design inspired by the iPhone 12 series.

iQoo Z6 5G Price in India

The iQoo Z6 5G comes in three storage options (standard 128GB), and the price in India starts at Rs 15,499 for the base 4GB RAM storage variant. Its 6GB RAM model costs Rs 16,999, while the 8GB RAM option is priced at Rs 17,999. Customers can choose between Chromatic Blue and Dynamo Black colours and purchase the device on Amazon and iQoo India eStore. Its sale will start on March 22.

iQoo Z6 5G Specifications

In terms of specifications, the iQoo Z6 5G sports a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth viewing and scrolling experience. The display also has a 240Hz touch sampling rate to improve gaming performance. Under the hood, the iQoo Z6 5G carries Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone supports Extend RAM 2.0 technology to utilise idle storage to effectively provide 4GB of extra RAM. Its triple rear cameras come inside a square module that adopts a black finish and also houses the LED flash. The setup includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with auto-focus and two 2-megapixel sensors. At the front, we get a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options on the iQoo Z6 5G Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 5G, and 4G LTE. The iQoo Z6 5G also carries a large 5000mAh battery to “ensure a long-lasting battery life for extended gaming and video watching sessions." The company claims 17 hours of streaming time per charge. It supports 18W quick charging technology.

