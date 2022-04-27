iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, iQoo Z6 4G Launched in India: Prices, Specifications And More

Vivo sub-brand iQoo has launched its latest offering, the iQoo Z6 Pro in India alonside the iQoo Z6 4G today. The iQoo Z6 Pro has been launched as a mid-range offering, while the iQoo Z6 4G comes as a budget offering. Both the smartphones are the latest additions to the iQoo Z series and join the iQoo Z6 5G that was launched in the country earlier.

iQoo Z6 Pro 5G And iQoo Z6 4G Prices And Offers

The iQoo Z6 Pro 5G has been launched at a price of Rs 23,999 onwards in India for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 24,999 onwards in the country. There is also a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant that has been launched at a price of Rs 28,999 in India. The smartphone has been launched in two colour options - Legion Sky and Phantom Dusk. iQoo has announced a Rs 1,000 discount via a coupon as an introductory offer, which will bring the smartphone’s starting price down to Rs 22,999.

The iQoo Z6 4G, on the other hand, has been launched at a price of Rs 14,499 onwards for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 15,999, and the top-spec 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999 onwards. The iQoo Z6 4G has also been launched with the Rs 1,000 discount as an introductory offer. Both the smartphones will go on sale via Amazon and iQoo India e-store during the Amazon Summer Sale.

iQoo Z6 Pro 5G Specifications

The iQoo Z6 Pro 5G has been launched with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 4,700mAh battery with support for 66W FlashCharge fast charging support.

In terms of optics, the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel front shooter for selfies and video calls.

iQoo Z6 4G Specifications

The iQoo Z6 4G, on the other hand, comes with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery paired with 44W fast charging support.

The iQoo Z6 4G also comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. The smartphone has a 16-megapixel front shooter.

