Is 5G Unsafe For Flights? Boeing, Airbus CEOs Write to US Govt Seeking Delay In Rollout

Is 5G unsafe for flights? Boeing and Airbus, two of the largest commercial airplane manufacturers have asked the US government to delay the rollout of 5G services that is scheduled for next month. Boeing CEO David Calhoun and Airbus CEO Jeffery Knittel, in a letter to the Biden Administration’s Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, said that the rollout could cause interference that could “adversely affect the ability of aircraft to safely operate," as quoted in a CNN report.

The companies said that the issues are related to radar altimeters that pilots of commercial airliners need to make safe landings in low visibility. The CNN report cited an industry analysis as saying that hundreds of thousands of flights each year can be affected, causing them to be delayed or diverted. Both the CEOs said that they have created a new proposal to limit the power of 5G transmissions near airports, and have called on the Biden administration to work with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to adopt this kind of a plan.

“The impacts of 5G rollout are massive, and come at a time when our industry is still struggling from the COVID-19 pandemic," the CEOs were quoted as saying.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced a new rule pertaining to 5G this month - pilots are now forbidden to use auto-landing and other flight systems at low altitudes where 5G signals could interfere with onboard instruments that measure a plane’s distance to ground.

