Is Apple Making iPhone 14 Pro Max In India? Here’s The Answer

Apple has no plans of manufacturing its high-end model iPhone 14 Pro Max in India. In the past few days, we have seen leaks about an iPhone 14 Pro Max packaging box carrying a made-in-India stamp. But now a report confirms the leak had no truth to it. According to sources quoted by GizmoChina, the high-end model will not be manufactured in the country.

As per the reports, the tech giant is reportedly reducing its reliance on China for product manufacturing. “The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces ground-breaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. We’re excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India," the company said last month.

The components and the technical expertise required to manufacture the iPhone Pros are not available in India, so it is going to take some more years before we start seeing the iPhone 14 Pro with a made-in-India badge.

Having said that, Foxconn is already assembling the new iPhone 14 at its Sriperumbudur facility near Chennai. At this pace, industry analysts predict that next year, Apple might manufacture iPhone 15 in India at the same time in China. The tech giant started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017 with iPhone SE.

Apple manufactures some of its recent iPhone models in the country, which includes the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. All of these are assembled by Foxconn at its facility. While iPhone SE and iPhone 12 are being assembled at the Wistron factory in Bengaluru.

The local assembly has not reduced the final selling price of the iPhones in the country. In fact, the ongoing currency fluctuations and dollar gaining value, the prices of the existing iPhone models have gone up in India. Similarly, Apple has increased the price of the iPad 9th gen, iPad Mini and the iPad Air M1 variants in the country.

