Is Banning BGMI Justified? Angry Gamers Question Future Of eSports In India

Battlegrounds Mobile India has been removed from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The game, which was launched as an India-only replacement for PUBG Moobile after the latter’s earlier ban in the country, seems to have been taken down after an order from the government as the game allegedly violates the IT rules in the country.

Krafton has said that it is working to bring the game back. In a recent statement, the company has said that it is committed to the Indian market and is positive about the opportunities in the country. “At KRAFTON, the security and privacy of our user data is of utmost importance to use. We have always been compliant with all the laws and regulations in India including data protection laws and regulations and will continue abiding by them.

Fans in the meantime are upset with the move, and there is talk about the game’s effect on India’s booming esports industry. Battlegrounds Mobile India is the India-only version of PUBG Mobile, which was also banned back in September 2020 along with several other companies with links to China. The reason for this move however, is still not clear.

Currently, Battlegrounds Mobile India is working on most devices, but reports of server errors and issues with in-app purchases have started coming in. Battlegrounds Mobile India raked in 100 million active users within a year of being launched as the successor of PUBG Mobile in India.

