ISRO Announces Space App Challenge With NASA: How To Apply And Other Details

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is back with the 2022 edition of its NASA-ISRO App Challenge hackathon, a two-day event that “inspires collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking that fosters interest in Earth and space science and exploration."

The NASA international space app challenge is said to be the largest annual hackathon that began in 2012. The goal of the event is to raise awareness about the NASA’s/ ISRO open data, foster interest in earth and space science technology, and encourage and nurture the interest in STEAM in the young generation.

This year the Space App Challenge is scheduled for October 1-2, 2022. ISRO joined the NASA space app challenge team to organise this event in India. ISRO is inviting coders, entrepreneurs, scientists, designers, storytellers, makers, builders, artists, and technologists to participate in the 11th annual hackathon. During a 2 day hackathon, participants from around the world will create teams and use Earth observation data to develop solutions to issues our world is facing.

Those interested can register for organising the event and young enthusiasts can avail the opportunity to participate in the hackathon on www.spaceappschallenge.org. Interested people can apply for hosting or participating in the event till July 29, 2022. The event, according to ISRO, will be attended by thousands of people across the world betwen October 1 and October 2.

ISRO plans to launch Azadisat and 75 student satellites this year to coincide with the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. ISRO chairman S Somnath said this during a joint meeting of science departments and ministries chaired by Science & Technology Minister Jitendra Singh last month.

