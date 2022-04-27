ISRO Gives Us First Look At Chandrayaan-3 Lander, Mission To Launch In August This Year

Indian space agency ISRO has showed us the first glimpse of India’s third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3. The third lunar mission is expected to be launched in August this year and is currently in the assembly phase. ISRO gave the first glimpse of Chandrayaan-3 in a documentary titled ‘Space on Wheels.’

The documentary, posted on ISRO’s website showcases the 75 satellites launched by India as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amit Mahotsav.’ The documentary shows the lander of the Chandrayaan-3 that will make the second attempt at India’s moon landing. The documentary also shows other ISRO missions like Gaganyaan, Venus orbiter, and project NISAR, a US and India joint venture.

Chandrayaan-3, which was earlier scheduled to be launched in 2020 has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The moon mission aims to land on the moon’s surface, making it ISRO’s second attempt to try and land on the moon. Earlier, back in 2019, the Chandrayaan-2 mission was only partially successful as the lunar lander from the mission crash landed on the moon. The Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, however, has been circling around the moon at around a 100km altitude from the lunar surface since August 2019. It has been taking images from the lunar surface and sending key data related to the moon.

Earlier, ISRO chairman S Somnath had said that the space agency is testing the propulsion system for Chandrayaan-3. The Chandrayaan-3 mission will not have an orbiter. The Chandrayaan-3 mission will attempt a soft-landing near the south pole of the moon.

