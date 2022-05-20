IT Minister Tests 5G Calling In IIT Madras, But Is It Any Different From 4G Calling? We Try To Explain

India is soon getting 5G, and the rollout will begin later this year after the government wraps up the 5G spectrum auctions. As 5G is set to be rolled out in India in the coming months, there is extensive testing for 5G and its components and equipment. Most recently, the Union Minister for Communications, Electronics, And Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has successfully tested 5G calling in IIT Madras, the Union Minister said in a tweet on Thursday.

“Atmanirbhar 5G. Successfully tested 5G call at IIT Madras. Entire end-to-end network is design and developed in India," Vaishnaw said in his tweet. The telecom minister, after making a video call on indigenously developed 5G technology gears, said that it is the realisation of the prime minister’s vision.

WHAT IS 5G CALLING

So 5G calling is basically a regular phone call made on a 5G network via a 5G-enabled smartphone. Now, while this sounds basic from the user’s point of view, it is anything but that. For a service provider and for the equipment make, there are a lot of evolution aspects that are considered behind the scenes, in order to secure the best quality of voice calling we have seen so far. In order to enable 5G calling on smartphones and other 5G devices, the network infrastructure used for 4G (VoLTE) will also be used, once 5G starts rolling out in the country.

WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF 5G VOICE CALLING

For users, the benefits for 5G voice calling is improved quality with HD voice+, improved quality of video calls, new voice and communication services, and more. For service providers, on the other hand, the benefits include new revenue structures, better customer satisfaction, and the likes.

HOW FAR IS 5G ROLLOUT IN INDIA

According to a very recent report, 5G equipment makers like Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung have said that they are ready to deploy technology to initiate 5G rollout in India. The report said that telecom gear makers are equipped enough to deploy 5G in top 50 Indian cities by March 2023. However, the 5G spectrum auction is still pending, and the deployment of technology and 5G rollout will start after that. Reports have suggested that the government plans to hold 5G spectrum auctions in June or July, and after that telecom operators can initiate the process of bringing 5G to India.

Several companies like Airtel, Reliance Jio, and more have already started testing their 5G services in the country, showing speeds in the ‘GBps’ category in India. 5G rollout is expected to begin in India by the end of this year, if all things go well.

WILL 5G CALLING COST MORE THAN 4G CALLING?

While there is not much known about the prices for 5G services in India, it is being said that 5G plans will cost similar to 4G plans that are being used in India currently. Airtel’s Chief Technical Officer Randeep Sekhon had recently told a website that Airtel’s 5G prices will be similar to 4G plans currently in place.

