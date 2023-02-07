Jabra Elite 5 Earbuds With Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India: Price, Features & Availability

Jabra Elite 5 price in India: Denmark-based wearable brand Jabra has announced the launch of its new true wireless earbuds — the Jabra Elite 5 in India with new Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), powered by the Qualcomm QCC3050 Bluetooth chipset.

The Jabra Elite 5 earbuds will be available in two colours, Titanium Black and Gold Beige on the e-commerce Amazon from 10th February 2023 at Rs 14,999.

It comes with new Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), powered by the Qualcomm QCC3050 Bluetooth chipset. The Hybrid ANC uses feedback microphones on the inside of the ear, and feedforward microphones on the outside. The ANC performance is therefore less sensitive to how you position the buds in the ear and it ensures a more reliable noise cancellation across a wider range of frequencies.

In addition, the Jabra Elite 5 enables individuals to take calls with confidence thanks to 6-microphone call technology with external mics that are active all the time, and internal ones giving your voice a helping hand when it’s windy.

When wearing the earbuds, you will experience excellent sound from 6mm speakers and Qualcomm aptX Audio, AAC and SBC codecs. We’ve also teamed up with Spotify to offer users Spotify Tap Playback.

For connectivity, the Jabra Elite 5 earbuds are supported by Bluetooth Multipoint, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift pair, Google Assistant, and Alexa Built-In activated through voice.

The earbuds get an IP55 rating. You can get up to 28 hours of total playback time (up to 7 hours with ANC enabled). It can charge in 10 minutes to provide a playback time of about an hour. Plus, you can customize EQ settings via the Jabra Sound+ app and use the Spotify Tap playback.

“To keep up with it all, Jabra has engineered the Jabra Elite 5, offering the chance to truly focus, connect and call with a clear mind. We are excited to introduce these all-rounder earbuds to our Indian users so they can immerse themselves in music and stay connected," Ashish Srivastava, Country Marketing Manager – India & SAARC at Jabra said.

