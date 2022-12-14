Jack Dorsey Is Going To Give $1 Million Every Year to Secure Messaging App Signal

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey said in a blog post on Tuesday that he will give a grant of $1 million per year to encrypted messaging app Signal, the first in a series of grants he plans to make to support "open internet development."

Social media should not be "owned by a single company or group of companies," and needs to be "resilient to corporate and government influence," Dorsey wrote in a post on Revue, a newsletter service owned by Twitter.

Dorsey has been vocal about the approach towards internet and how no-one should be controlling its operations. The former Twitter CEO has been questioning some of Elon Musk’s decisions since he took over reigns at Twitter in October this year. But Dorsey seems to have a concrete plan in place to vouch for his tall claims. Funding Signal is one way to show his commitment but there is a lot more going behind the scenes that we have already talked about.

Jack Dorsey’s new venture - a new decentralized app called ‘BlueSky’ in under beta testing. ‘BlueSky’ is being touted as an alternative, or as Dorsey would hope - a replacement for now Musk-owned Twitter.

In a tweet, BlueSky said, “It’s clear there’s a lot of interest in a new approach to social media. We’ll be rolling out invites to the private beta in stages, making sure the protocol scales and taking user feedback as we go."

As a whole, Dorsey’s new platform will challenge any company that aims to own the very fundamentals that make social media what it is. “The AT Protocol is a new federated social network. It integrates ideas from the latest decentralized technologies into a simple, fast, and open network," BlueSky added.

Jack Dorsey aims to stabilize social media as whole by expanding the network to multiple entities rather than condensing it to one - “an open protocol for public conversation."

