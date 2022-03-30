JBL Flip 6 Portable Waterproof Wireless Speaker Launched In India: All Details

JBL has launched yet another portable rugged speaker for buyers in India on Wednesday, and the new product is called the JBL Flip 6. JBL has offered multiple Flip speakers in the market over the years, and the new Flip 6 promises the durability and quality sound output that consumers seek. Deep bass sound is also a classic JBL touch and the Flip 6 packs woofer that guarantee the best results.

JBL Flip 6 Portable Speaker India Price

JBL Flip 6 portable speaker price in India is Rs 14,999 which puts it against a strong core of products from brands like Bose, Sony, Harman Kardon and more. JBL Flip 6 will be available on Amazon and a slew of offline stores in the country.

JBL Flip 6 Specifications

JBL Flip 6 gets a rugged design thanks to the use of material that makes it waterproof. The control buttons are at the top, while the woofers are placed on both sides of the speaker for better output. The mesh design wrapped over the drivers gives you the perfect balance of sound and deep bass sound for music tracks.

JBL has equipped the speaker with dual passive radiators for deep bass, and the woofer is there to further amplify the quality. The brand has also added a separate tweeter, which is used for high-frequency sound extension. And yes, JBL Flip 6 comes with support for the popular PartyBoost mode, something that has become a well-used feature.

JBL Flip 6 helps you with wireless connectivity by using Bluetooth 5.1 standard, which is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, as well as PCs. The durability part of the speaker is covered by the IP67 rating which offers dust and water resistance, allowing you to carry the speaker for outdoor treks and pool parties.

The company says JBL Flip 6 speaker can last you for around 12 hours for music playback, after which you can charge the unit via the USB Type interface supported by the speaker.

