JBL Tune 130 NC TWS Earbuds Review: Good Audio With ANC That Works Under Rs 5,000

JBL has recently launched a couple of TWS earbuds targeting the Rs 5000-market segment. The idea is simple: provide punchy bass that caters well to the Indian buyers along with active noise cancellation (ANC) while keeping in mind the call quality and battery life is good. The two new models: JBL Tune 230 NC and JBL Tune 130 NC priced at Rs 4,999 and Rs 5,999 respectively. Both the TWS earbuds offer similar specifications with major design differences. The JBL Tune 230 NC flaunts a stem-design while the stem is missing in the compact Tune 130 NC bud. After using the JBL Tune 130 NC for a couple of weeks, here’s our review.

JBL Tune 130 NC design

The JBL Tune 130 NC flaunts a design that is similar to most TWS earbuds out there. Apart from the bold JBL branding, there’s nothing much with the looks of these earbuds or the charging case. The build quality is decent but the cost-cutting is visible. You will get the impression of the use of low-grade plastic. Having said that, it’s quite sturdy and you will not have to worry about sweat or light rainfall as it’s IPX4 water resistant. The earbuds are quite comfortable to wear but the grip is not the best. The earbuds tend to fall off the ears occasionally if you are running. So, in case you are looking to work out while wearing these, it is recommended that you opt for a model that comes with the stem design. But if you don’t have an active lifestyle then these are just perfect. Also, it’s quite lightweight and you can comfortably sleep on your sides without your ears hurting. For the price you are paying, you really can’t ask much in terms of design from a brand like JBL. This just gets the job done.

JBL Tune 130 NC audio quality and performance

JBL has paid extra attention to the audio performance of the Tune 130 NC. If you are someone looking for punchy bass then the JBL Tune 130 NC will easily impress you. The audio output is pretty good and active noise cancellation works well too. At this price point, JBL is offering features that you usually get in expensive models. The noise cancellation works well while you are in busy public areas and at the same time there’s ‘Ambient Aware’ which lets you listen to what’s happening around you when you are listening to music on-the-go. Also, you can have conversations without removing the earbuds.

As far as call quality is concerned, these earbuds do a good job in providing lag-free voice calls while eliminating noise. There are four mics that offer clear voice quality to the person on the other side of the call. You can also pair these earbuds with the JBL Headphones app to further tweak audio settings. The earbuds work with both Android smartphones and iPhones. Not to forget, these earbuds come with support for Google Assistant, Siri and Alexa, so you can talk to control your phone while wearing it by pressing the touch sensitive sides of the earbuds.

Another big highlight of the JBL Tune 130 NC is the battery life. You can expect to get around 8 to 10 hours on a single charge. The case offers an additional 30 hours of battery life. There’s support for fast charging and JBL claims that you can get up to 2 hours of battery life with just 10 minutes of charging. It comes with regular USB Type-C port and cable for charging.

JBL Tune 130 NC verdict

If your budget is Rs 5,000 and you want a reliable pair of TWS earbuds that offer all the cool features of expensive models then the JBL Tune 130 NC will easily please you. Active noise cancellation that helps, good battery life, high-quality bass, good call quality and support for voice assistants definitely makes the JBL Tune 130 NC desirable.

