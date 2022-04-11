Jharkhand Ropeway Accident: Where Are The Drone Delivery Startups Now?

When the fight against Covid-19 was in full swing last year, we got to hear about several drone startups talking about bringing a revolution in delivering medicines, vaccines and groceries. Drone delivery startups made headlines claiming how they are the next big thing in India. Articles like Swiggy to lead the drone delivery revolution in India and how easily food delivery apps can ‘fly’ piping hot pasta to your balcony literally bombarded our social media timelines. But whenever there’s a crisis, where drone deliveries can actually make a difference, these startups are hardly in on the action.

Consider the tragic ropeway accident in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district where two people are already dead and 48 others are stuck in around 12 cabins in the ropeway. The Indian Air Force (IAF) is in-charge of the rescue operation along with NDRF, commandos and experts. Just think of the plight of the victims trapped in ropeway cabins in the scorching heat of around 40-degrees.

The question is: can’t we use drones to deliver water bottles, ORS packets and snacks to help those in need? Why can’t drone delivery startups consider participating in rescue operations as a CSR effort instead of distributing press releases and trying to look cool on social media by delivering pizzas?

Now, one may say that the rescue operations are the responsibility of the government agencies and the armed forces will do a better job. You may feel that private companies can’t be told what to do. And frankly, no one is trying to show directions to the brilliant startup minds. It’s perfectly fine to mind your ‘own business’ and your PR. But there’s no denying that drone delivery startups are missing the opportunity to be the real deal in India instead of gathering ‘likes’ on social media.

If you are wondering that drones may not be able to carry enough load or the startups are not capable enough then you are mistaken. In February 2022, Skye Air Mobility, a Delivery by Drones Logistic Company headquartered in New Delhi, showcased their capabilities by lifting a combined payload of 100 kg of dry turmeric via multiple autonomous BVLoS flights in the Mulieh Village of Meghalaya at Lakadong Turmeric Fly-off Event. The startup is said to have completed over 900 successful autonomous BVLoS flights delivering various healthcare and grocery items in 2021.

Do note that this article is not intended to single out one startup. For the record, there are 12 well-known drone startups in India and some of them were founded way back in 2007. These startups are focused on medical, agriculture, mining, mapping and other sectors where drones can be of significant help. To name a few, there is Aarav Unmanned Systems, Aotom Technology, BharatRohan, Enercomp Solutions, ideaForge, IoTechWorld, Magnum Wings LLP among others. While these startups are already working on developing the drone ecosystem in India, what we rarely get to see is the urgency to participate in emergencies.

Drones have been used in the past for rescue ops and it’s not something unheard in India. But when will drones and drone delivery startups come to the forefront when needed?

