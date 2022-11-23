Jio 5G Is Now Available In Pune: Get Speeds Up to 1Gbps

Reliance Jio is now bringing its True 5G network to Pune, offering unlimited data with internet speeds up to 1Gbps mobile devices.

With this launch, Jio 5G is now available in across 12 cities in India and you can avail the Jio True 5G service by enrolling for the Jio Welcome Offer in any of these cities. Jio 5G in Pune is available from November 23 and Jio users in the region will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer to experience the True 5G experience.

“As expected, the data usage on Jio’s True 5G network is many times higher than the current data consumed on Jio’s 4G network. What stands out is that this data experience is being delivered at break-neck speeds ranging anywhere between 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps and at extremely low latency that enables use-cases across various verticals that only a True 5G network can bring to life," a Jio spokesperson said.

Jio 5G can be used with the current Jio 4G SIM card but you need a 5G compatible smartphone that supports the Indian 5G bands. Jio 5G is available with unlimited data usage, and you can use the service through your existing 4G plans at no additional cost.

Jio has become the sole telecom provider in Delhi-NCR to roll out True-5G (Stand-alone 5G). The service is accessible in major cities, including Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. As part of the Jio Welcome offer, lakhs of Jio customers are already enjoying Unlimited data with speeds of more than 1Gbps.

Reliance Jio uses the stand-alone 5G network, which means that it doesn’t depend on existing 4G architecture. Moreover, Jio offers the largest and best mix of 5G spectrum with bands between 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands.

Jio 5G has reported impressive speeds in areas where it is available. Jio recorded almost 600 Mbps median download speed on its 5G network in Delhi while India’s overall 5G speed hit 500 Mbps as the country rolled out 5G services, according to a recent Ookla report.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

