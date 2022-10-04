Jio 5G Service Launched In India, Announces 5G Welcome Offer With 1Gbps Speed

Reliance Jio has announced its True 5G service in India, which is going to start with four cities Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Varanasi from October 5 onwards. The beta trial of Jio’s True 5G service will be offered to existing Jio users by invitation. The customers availing of the beta trial of Jio True 5G will get data speeds up to 1Gbps.

Those users getting invited to trial the Jio 5G Welcome Offer will be automatically upgraded to the Jio True 5G service and they don’t need a new SIM to get 5G services on their 5G-enabled smartphone. Jio has already started working with phone makers to enable Jio 5G on their handsets.

“Jio has prepared an ambitious and fastest-ever 5G roll-out plan for a country of our size. 5G cannot remain an exclusive service available to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India," as said by Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.

Jio will be bringing the 5G beta trial service to other cities as the network is ready to be deployed on the ground. The beta trial will continue for users till the network coverage in a city is completed.

Jio claims that its 5G service will have a three-fold advantage over its competition for users. Firstly, the Jio network is built on the stand-alone architecture which means zero dependencies on the 4G network. This technology will allow Jio 5G to deliver a low-latency network, 5G voice feature and network slicing.

Jio also has a mix of 5G spectrum under its kitty, bought during the 5G spectrum auctions earlier this year. Jio is also the only operator to have the 700 MHz low-band spectrum which promises better indoor 5G coverage.

Airtel 5G has already been launched in 8 cities, and Vodafone Idea is expected to announce its 5G services in India very soon.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

