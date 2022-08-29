Jio 5G Standalone Network Explained: What is It, How It Works And More

Reliance Jio 5G is around the corner, and by Diwali, people in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata can avail its 5G services in the country. The telecom operator says it is bringing Jio 5G as a standalone network, which promises low latency and optimum performance for high-speed connectivity.

So what is a standalone network, how does it work and what can Jio 5G users expect from this network.

Jio 5G - Standalone Network Explained

Reliance Jio 5G will be the world’s largest and most advanced 5G network. The telco explains that most operators have deployed their non-standalone 5G network across the globe. This network essentially means that a 5G radio signal is delivered over an existing 4G network infrastructure.

Jio suggests a non-standalone network approach is used to claim a n operator has launched their 5G network but in haste. However, this non-standalone network will fail to deliver breakthrough improvements in performance and capability that are possible with the 5G technology.

This is where Jio 5G will be a different operator with its 5G service called Stand-Alone 5G. Jio’s 5G network will have zero dependency on its 4G network, and users will get new and powerful services such as low latency connectivity, massive machine-to-machine communication, 5G voice, edge computing, and metaverse among others.

“Jio 5G will be True 5G in every sense, and I believe that India deserves nothing less than True 5G. At the recent auction conducted by the Department of Telecommunications, we have acquired the largest and the most appropriate mix of wireless spectrum for 5G. This gives Jio 5G a distinct competitive advantage over other operators," as pointed out by RIL Chairman, Mukesh Ambani during his keynote at the RIL AGM 2022.

Combined with the standalone 5G network, carrier aggregation and the widest range of 5G spectrum in its kitty, Jio 5G promises to push the envelope of high-speed mobile connectivity in India in the coming years.

