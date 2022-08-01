Jio All Set For 5G Launch: All Details Of 5G Spectrum Acquired By Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio has confirmed that it has acquired 5G spectrum in India to start its 5G network services using different frequency bands. The telco on Monday announced that it has acquired spectrum in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 1800MHz, 3300MHz and 26GHz bands in the auctions conducted by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The total cost of acquiring the right to use the spectrum is Rs 88,078 crore for a period of 20 years.

“With its unmatched 700 MHz spectrum footprint, Jio will be the only operator providing pan-India True 5G services with faster speeds, lower latency and massive connectivity," Jio claimed in its statement.

The 5G spectrum auctions ended on Monday with 40 rounds of bidding placed by different telcos. Jio had run the sector with its 4G services and caters to over 400 million users within six years of its official launch. And now, the telco wants to establish a bigger footprint with its 5G services.

Jio says that its existing network and the fibre network ecosystem will ensure it can offer 5G services in the country in shortest period of the time, without giving us a concrete launch plan.

“Jio’s 5G solution is made in India, by Indians and to suit the need of every Indian. Jio is fully ready for 5G rollout in the shortest period of time because of its nationwide fibre presence, all-IP network with no legacy infrastructure, indigenous 5G stack and strong global partnerships across the technology ecosystem," Jio highlighted in its statement.

Here is a city-wise breakdown of the spectrum acquired by Reliance Jio

“We will celebrate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with a pan India 5G rollout. Jio is committed to offering world-class, affordable 5G and 5G-enabled services. We will provide services, platforms and solutions that will accelerate India’s digital revolution, especially in crucial sectors like Education, Healthcare, Agriculture, Manufacturing and e-Governance and make another proud contribution to Honourable Prime Minister’s DIGITAL INDIA MISSION," said Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm.

Jio 5G Spectrum Details

- Jio has acquired low-band, mid-band and mmWave spectrum, that promises seamless internet connectivity with the deep fibre network and indigenous technology platforms for consumers as well as businesses.

- Jio will be the only telco to provide 5G internet connectivity using the 700Hz spectrum footprint.

- Jio has purchased 700Hz and 800Hz bands across 22 circles.

- Jio will be annually paying Rs 7,877 crore over the next 20 years with interest computed at 7.2 per cent per annum.

