Jio Announces Partnership With DigiBoxx

Jio Platforms has partnered with DigiBoxx to develop a cloud storage solution for users. With this collaboration, in addition to the currently offered storage space of 20GB, users can avail an extra 10GB space on DigiBoxx by signing up via the JioPhotos app. Registered users can create secure folders, upload, and instantly share photos and videos from a smartphone, and save files of various formats in one place. Jio customers can store their personal data by enabling auto-sync and view everything on the Jio Set-top Box.

Jio Set-top Box users can add their DigiBoxx account to the JioPhotos app — which comes pre-loaded on every Jio Set-top Box — to upload and access personal photos and videos.

With JioPhotos, Jio users access all their content stored in different cloud storages like Google Photos, JioCloud and shared across social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram on the Jio Set-top Box. All content is organised chronologically or by location, and there’s facial recognition as well to group some photos and videos. When a user adds their DigiBoxx account to the JioPhotos app, all photos and videos in the DigiBoxx account get listed and organised into tabs to easily view and access them.

“We are pleased to have DigiBoxx, a made-in-India storage platform, join us on this journey as we believe their offerings are secure, fast, intuitive, and world class. This integration would deliver an unparalleled user experience for all Jio users who are looking for extra storage solutions and now it’s easily accessible," said Kiran Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, Jio Platforms Ltd.

“We are extremely excited about our new partnership with Jio Platforms,". This is more than an integration of APIs but a meeting of minds that has brought Jio and DigiBoxx together with a common vision to transform cloud storage and

usage in India," said Arnab Mitra, CEO, DigiBoxx.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate News18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

