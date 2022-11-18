Jio Becomes The First Telecom Provider To Roll Out 'True 5G' Network Across Delhi-NCR

Jio has become the sole telecom provider in Delhi-NCR to roll out True-5G (Stand-alone 5G). The service is accessible in major cities, including Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.

As part of the Jio Welcome offer, lakhs of Jio customers are already enjoying Unlimited data with speeds of more than 1Gbps.

Reliance Jio uses the stand-alone 5G network, which means that it doesn’t depend on existing 4G architecture. Moreover, Jio offers the largest and best mix of 5G spectrum with bands between 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands.

Jio also relies on an advanced technology called ‘Carrier Aggregation,’ which allows 5G frequencies to combine into one single-strong data highway.

Jio 5G Network is available across important areas including:

Residential areas.

Hospitals.

Schools, Colleges and Universities.

Government buildings.

High streets.

Malls and markets.

Roads, Highways and Metro.

Tourist spots and Hotels.

Commenting on this occasion, Jio Spokesperson said, “Covering majority of the National Capital and NCR region is a matter of pride for us. Jio is expanding its True-5G reach at a rapid pace and has already rolled out a large portion of the planned True-5G network in this area. It is the only operator to be present across Delhi-NCR region with True-5G services. The reason Jio engineers are working round the clock to deliver True-5G to every Indian is because of the transformational power of this technology and the exponential benefits it can deliver to every citizen."

