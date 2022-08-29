Jio Cloud PC Announced During Reliance AGM 2022: What It Is And How It Will Work

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) held its 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today where the company’s chairman, Mukesh Ambani announced Reliance Jio’s 5G rollout, saying that Jio will start deploying 5G by this Diwali. Reliance will bring 5G mobile data, along with ultra-high-speed fixed 5G broadband that the company is calling JioAirFiber.

While announcing JioAirFiber, Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani also announced that the high-speed JioAirFiber service will pave the way for Jio Cloud PC, a cloud PC service that will allow Jio users to pay for bringing the power of a PC or multiple PCs to any Indian home or business. A cloud PC works by processing data over a company’s server, making that server take the load for all the processing that is happening on the user’s device, instead of the device itself.

ALSO READ: Reliance Jio 5G Announced: Which Cities Will Get Jio 5G First, Jio Fiber Expansion And More

Advertisement

Reliance Jio has named its virtual PC service Jio Cloud PC. With Jio Cloud PC, users will require no large upfront investments, no upgrades, as they do with a standard PC. You will only pay to the extent you use the Cloud PC, resulting in a super-affordable way to bring the power of a PC, even multiple PCs, to every Indian home and business. “This will be a game-changer for every student, every gig-worker, every small business in our country. Be it a pharmacy or a doctor’s clinic, a grocer or a hotel, a consultant or a Chartered Accountant, everyone can get an affordable computer through Jio Cloud PC and JioAirFiber."

ALSO READ: Reliance AGM 2022 LIVE News Updates: Jio 5G In Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Other Metros by Diwali; RIL to Set Up New Gigafactory in Power Electronics

Even large enterprises can use Reliance Jio’s cloud PC service. Jio 5G can also be used to create private 5G networks for large enterprises, Reliance Jio announced.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here