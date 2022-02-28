Jio Partners With OnePlus, Brings JioGames Platform To OnePlus Smart TVs

Jio has joined hands with OnePlus in India to introduce a special range of gaming titles as part of its JioGames platform to select OnePlus smart televisions. OnePlus says this is a first-of-its-kind partnership in the gaming arena as well as the Indian smart TV industry. JioGames has been available for users on mobile, and set-top-box for sometime, and Jio is relying on this partnership to offer the platform on smart TVs as well.

According to reports, OnePlus is bringing the JioGames integration to its OnePlus TV U1, OnePlus TV Q and OnePlus TV Y1S series. Older models are likely to get it via a software (OTA) update at a later date.

Here are the games from JioGames that are coming to these OnePlus smart TVs right now:

- KGF Official Game

- Alpha Guns, Jungle Adventures 3

- Little Singham Treasure Hunt

There are more games as part of the JioGames library available to the OnePlus Smart TV owners. More are likely to be added in the coming months.

OnePlus entered the smart TV market in India a few years back, and the brand competes with the likes of Mi, Vu, Realme and Samsung among others. Its smart TVs have relied on the integration of the OxygenOS platform built over Android TV versions.

OnePlus offers its smart televisions in the budget, mid-range as well as the premium segment. You have TVs with 32-inch screens, going up to 65-inch with the OnePlus TV U series in the lineup for the Indian market.

OnePlus says it has held 7 percent market share in this segment in India as per the latest industry reports. And with the online penetration and smart TV demand on the rise, companies are looking at new innovative ways to bring online gaming platforms to the consumers.

Smart TVs are a great medium for such content, thanks to its easy connectivity and big screen prospects.

