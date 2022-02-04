Jio Steps Into Metaverse With $15 Million Investment In Pranav Mistry’s ‘TWO’ AI Startup

Jio Platforms has announced an investment of US$ 15 million in Two Platforms Inc– also known as TWO– a Silicon Valley based deep tech startup founded by Pranav Mistry, for a 25% equity stake on a fully diluted basis.

“We are impressed with the strong experience and capabilities of the founding team at TWO in the areas of AI/ ML, AR, metaverse and Web 3.0. We look forward to working together with TWO to help expedite development of new products in the areas of interactive AI, immersive gaming and Metaverse," said Akash Ambani, Director of Jio.

TWO is an Artificial Reality (AR) company with focus on building interactive and immersive AI experiences. TWO’s Artificial Reality platform enables real-time AI voice and video calls, digital humans, immersive spaces and life-like gaming.

Advertisement

“TWO plans to bring its interactive AI technologies first to consumer applications followed by entertainment and gaming, as well as enterprise solutions including retail, services, education, health and wellness," as per a statement.

The founding team at TWO has several years of leadership experience in research, design and operations with leading global technology companies. According to a statement to the media, TWO will work collaboratively with Jio to fast-track the adoption of new technologies and build disruptive technologies such as AI, metaverse, and mixed realities.

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Smartphone Review: Reliable All-rounder With 120W SUPER FAST Charging

“Jio is foundational to India’s digital transformation. We at TWO are excited to partner with Jio to push the boundaries of AI and introduce applications of Artificial Reality to consumers and businesses at scale," said Pranav Mistry, CEO of TWO. White & Case acted as legal counsel for Jio for the transaction.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.