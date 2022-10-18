JioFiber Double Festival Bonanza Announced: Plans, Offers And More

JioFiber broadband service is now offering a double festival bonanza that includes two long-term plans with special benefits and bundled offers among others. The offer is applicable for customers who book for JioFiber service between October 18 and October 28.

Those getting the JioFiber broadband service during this period can avail special benefits if they book these two 6-month plans that come for Rs 599 and Rs 899 (p.m), respectively. JioFiber is giving them a 100 per cent value back and 15 days of extra validity as well. There is also a 3-month plan that comes with offers but no extra validity for them. If you buy any of the plans given below, JioFiber will provide a 4K JioFiber set-top box worth Rs 6,000 at no cost.

Jio Double Festival Bonanza Offer Details

JioFiber double bonanza details are given below:

6-month Plan for Rs 599

If you go for this JioFiber plan, you get speeds of up to 30 Mbps, subscriptions to more than 14 OTT apps & 550+ on-demand channels. Customers will be paying Rs 4,241 (Rs. 3,594 + Rs. 647 GST), and they get vouchers worth Rs 4,500. These include a Rs 1,000 voucher from AJIO, a Rs. 1,000 voucher from Reliance Digital, a Rs. 1,000 voucher from NetMeds & Rs. 1,500 voucher from IXIGO. The customers also get 15 days extra validity on their 6-month plan.

6-month Plan For Rs 899

If you go for this JioFiber plan, you get speeds of up to 100 Mbps, subscriptions to more than 14 OTT apps & 550+ on-demand channels. For this plan, customers have to pay Rs 6,365 (Rs. 5,394 + Rs. 971 GST), and they get vouchers worth Rs 6,500. The vouchers in this plan include a Rs 2,000 voucher from AJIO, a Rs. 1,000 voucher from Reliance Digital, Rs 500 voucher from NetMeds & voucher worth Rs. 3,000 from IXIGO. The customers also get 15 days extra validity on their 6-month plan.

3-month Plan for Rs 899

If you go for this JioFiber plan, you get speeds of up to 100 Mbps, subscriptions to more than 14 OTT apps & 550+ on-demand channels. For this plan, customers have to pay Rs 3,667 (Rs. 3,182 + Rs. 485 GST), and the new customers get vouchers worth Rs 3,500. The vouchers in this plan include a Rs 1,000 voucher from AJIO, a Rs. 500 voucher from Reliance Digital, Rs 500 voucher from NetMeds & voucher worth Rs. 1,500 from IXIGO. JioFiber is not giving additional 15 days of validity with this plan.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

