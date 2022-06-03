JioMeet Now Available On WhatsApp To Start Meetings With Others: All Details

JioMeet, the video conference platform is now available on WhatsApp. What this means is that you can use WhatsApp to start meetings and even schedule them with other people in your office using WhatsApp. The new JioMeet channel on WhatsApp promises to give you all the features of JioMeet with one click. This new channel is available through the number 91-8369100100.

So, how does this channel help you set up meetings on JioMeet and what does it offer? You can create a meeting link, share it within the group, manage these meetings and even get updates that you get for making changes in the meeting.

In addition to this, the channel will provide you with feedback, queries and assistance on JioMeet.

Since the channel is available through WhatsApp, you can access it on a wide range of platforms like Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows as well.

How To Use JioMeet WhatsApp Channel To Start Meetings

- Save the new JioMeet WhatsApp channel number 91-8369100100 on your phone

- Start chatting with the number

- You will see three options:

Plan a meeting - Create a meeting ID and share it with other people on the WhatsApp group. You can create a one-time meeting or personal meeting ID based on your needs.

- Choose any of these features to get started on JioMeet.

JioMeet competes with other platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams in the segment, but none of them have a WhatsApp channel which makes it different from the other video conferencing apps.

