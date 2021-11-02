JioPhone Next Can Be Bought At Rs 1,999 With Easy EMIs: All Buying Options Explained

JioPhone Next, the Made-in-India, Made-for-Indians smartphone, is just two days away. The JioPhone Next will hit the shelves on Diwali and comes with an attractive buying option where users need to pay only Rs 1,999 to get their hands on the JioPhone Next. The smartphone, developed by Jio and Google, will be available at an entry price of Rs 1,999, with the rest of the amount to be paid in easy EMIs over the course of the next few months. The smartphone is available for Rs 6,499 if users want to make a one-time payment.

Before the launch, there are questions about the financing option available that will allow users to buy the JioPhone Next at just Rs 1,999. Here is a look at the financing option to help you decide if you should go for it or pay the full amount at once.

Firstly, users need to know that there is a Rs 501 processing fees for the easy EMI option. However, users will get data and calling benefits included within the EMI amount, making it a win-win situation.

Once users know that the JioPhone Next is available at a store near them, all they need to do is pay Rs 1,999 as down payment, and pick an EMI plan suited to them. Reliance Jio has created four plans — Always-on Plan, Large Plan, XL Plan, and XXL Plan. Each of these plans has two durations — 18 months and 24 months. Users can opt for any of the four plans, and choose either 18-month or 24-month EMI. Here’s how much these plans cost.

The Always-on Plan will cost Rs 300 per month for 24 months and Rs 350 per month if you opt for 18-month EMI. The Always-on plan will get Jio users 5GB data and 100 minutes of calling every month. This is included in the Rs 300 and Rs 350 fee that you will pay on a monthly basis.

The Large Plan costs Rs 450 per month if you opt for 24 months and Rs 500 if you opt for 18-month EMI. Buyers of the Large Plan will get 1.5GB data per day and unlimited calling.

The XL Plan will cost Rs 500 if you have opted for 24-month EMI and Rs 550 if you have opted for 18 months. Buyers of the XL Plan will get 2GB data every day and unlimited calling, all included within the Rs 500 or Rs 550 fee.

The XXL Plan will cost users Rs 550 for 24 months and Rs 600 for 18 months. This plan will get them 2.5GB data per day along with unlimited voice calling.

As mentioned above, those opting for the easy EMI option will also have to pay Rs 501 as processing fee. You can also buy the smartphone by making a Rs 6,499 one-time payment, but that will not get you any data or calling minutes.

The JioPhone Next will be launched with a 5.45-inch display and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon QM215 chipset paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The smartphone will come with a 13-megapixel rear camera and will run on Android-powered Pragati OS.

